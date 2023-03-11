BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,333,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,082. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

