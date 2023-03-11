BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS.
NASDAQ BTAI traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,333,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,082. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28.
In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
