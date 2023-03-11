Bitkub Coin (KUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $784,496.92

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and $784,496.92 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Bitkub Coin Profile
Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain.
Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed
Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain
infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable
platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized
applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure
at near-to-zero costs.”
Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin
