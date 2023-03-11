BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $30.01 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $462,662.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

