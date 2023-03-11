Bitsubishi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

