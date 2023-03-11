BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.7 %

BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.