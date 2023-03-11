BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $90.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an inline rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

