BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BJ opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14,144.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 735,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

