Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

