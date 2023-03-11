BlueArk (BRK) Tops One Day Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,589.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00554520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00159941 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.