BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 33,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 23,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.57.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.