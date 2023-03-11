BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Down 1.4%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$83.87 and last traded at C$84.17. Approximately 137,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 53,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.36.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.55.

