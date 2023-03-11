BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 48,688 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $87,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.50. 1,335,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.81 and its 200-day moving average is $456.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

