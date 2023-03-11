Boit C F David Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

