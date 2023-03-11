Brokers Set Expectations for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKYA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of AKYA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

