Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.19

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$45.19 and last traded at C$45.38, with a volume of 524102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.30. The company has a market cap of C$18.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

