Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) vs. Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brother Industries and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Brother Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and Shimizu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $6.33 billion 0.60 $543.18 million $2.93 10.03 Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.30 $425.06 million $1.96 10.86

Brother Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shimizu. Brother Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 6.25% 8.07% 5.61% Shimizu 2.64% 3.62% 1.50%

Dividends

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brother Industries pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimizu pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Brother Industries beats Shimizu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

