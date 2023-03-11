Bubblefong One Day Trading Volume Tops $545,223.79 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $545,223.79 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,862,289 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

