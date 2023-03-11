Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.
Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.
In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
