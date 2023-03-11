Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. 486,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,099. The company has a market cap of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,350. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,036,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

