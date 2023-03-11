Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHYGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

