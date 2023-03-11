Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $8.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.
Clene Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.13.
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
