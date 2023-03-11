CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CareDx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 179,949 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,566,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

