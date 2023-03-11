Casper Reaches Market Cap of $372.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $372.50 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00433714 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,019.43 or 0.29316189 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,559,563,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,818,141,845 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,558,159,942 with 10,816,828,291 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03557664 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,594,216.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

