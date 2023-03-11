Castleark Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

