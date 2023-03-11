Castleark Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.