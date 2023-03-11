Castleark Management LLC Sells 4,920 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

LNG opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

