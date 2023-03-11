CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at $7,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $4,925,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

