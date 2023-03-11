CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.