CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0837 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $67.41 million and $9.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00225004 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.60 or 1.00009884 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08666025 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,614,752.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

