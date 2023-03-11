Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.98 and traded as high as C$7.18. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 322,759 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$351.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.84994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Stories

