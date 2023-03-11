Chia Price Reaches $36.29 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Chia has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $36.29 or 0.00176249 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a total market cap of $244.33 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,732,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732,944 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

