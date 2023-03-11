Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Trading Down 8.2%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 167,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 78,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

