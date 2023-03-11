Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Hits $721.99 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $721.99 million and $67.75 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00429496 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.00 or 0.29031109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

