Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,541.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,921,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

