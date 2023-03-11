Christian Klemt Sells 986 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $21,060.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Christian Klemt sold 2,608 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $58,288.80.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.17 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.