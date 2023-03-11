CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

CHS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

