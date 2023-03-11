CIBC Trims Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Target Price to C$1.85

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
