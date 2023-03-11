Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Down 0.2 %

CIEN stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,849.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

