Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.15% of Cimpress worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 60.0% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cimpress by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 120.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $301,476.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,872.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 8,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

