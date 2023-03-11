Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.