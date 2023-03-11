Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,033,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.87% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,444,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

