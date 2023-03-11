Colony Group LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after purchasing an additional 651,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,963 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after purchasing an additional 611,169 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

