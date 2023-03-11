Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

