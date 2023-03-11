Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.53 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

