Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.