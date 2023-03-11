Colony Group LLC Sells 256 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

NYSE:LYV opened at $66.65 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

