Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

