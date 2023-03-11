Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.52

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 57033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

