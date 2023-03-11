Comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Easterly Government Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 5 0 0 1.83 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.82%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 302.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 4.38 $31.47 million $0.35 40.46 ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.26 -$229.93 million ($1.99) -2.54

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.72% 2.20% 1.09% ARMOUR Residential REIT -100.66% 13.68% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

