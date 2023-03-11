Comparing Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Suburban Propane Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $6.94 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.50 billion 0.64 $139.71 million $2.55 5.92

Profitability

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 10.75% 30.18% 7.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jeffs’ Brands and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment supplies fuel oil, diesel, kerosene and gasoline. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment focuses on marketing of natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers. The All Other segment offers installation and servicing of a wide variety of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The company was founded by Mark Anton in 1928 and is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.